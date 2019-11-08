|
Vivian Louise Urie, 100, of Glover, Vermont passed away on November 6, 2019 in Newport. She was born on March 21, 1919 in Newport to David and Florence (Hoadley) Hammond. In 1942 she married Clarence Urie who predeceased her in 1989.
Vivian graduated from Lyndon State College in 1942 and later returned to receive her Bachelor's degree. She was a teacher in Barton for many years as well as teaching in South Albany, North Troy, Orleans, and Glover. She held memberships with the Retired Teachers Association, Community Circle, secretary and treasurer of the Northeast Riding Club and taught over 35 years. She was also involved in the raising and showing of horses with her late husband Clarence.
Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed sewing for her family and herself. She and her daughter Gail, making many trips together. Vivian has always loved her family and enjoyed their visits and gatherings.
She is survived by her children: Twins-David Urie and his wife Janice of Coventry, VT, Gail Palmer of Dedham, MA, Stephen Urie of Newport, VT, and Gary Urie and his wife Donna of Newport Center, VT. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Peter Urie, Heather Urie, Jason Palmer and Anna Dockery, Mary -Jo Urie, Chelsea Urie, Rebecca and her husband Steven Fauteux, Alyson and her husband Chris Scott, Laura and her husband Mason Chepulis, by her great grandchildren: Lillian, Jacob, Ethan, Samantha, Owen, Caleb, Jasmine, Kyle, Otis, Loretta, and Oliver.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Lucille Hammond of Newport, VT and by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers: Lyle, William, and Winston Hammond, and by her son-n-law Larry Palmer.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday November 11, 2019 at East Craftsbury Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Reining Hope, 574 Sunset Drive, Morgan, Vermont 05853. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 9, 2019