|
|
It is with saddened hearts we share the passing of Vivien Arzelie (Chaput) Farrar. Vivien joined her father in heaven January 18,2020. Vivien was born September 23, 1927 on her parent's farm in Newport Center, VT. She was the beloved wife of Wayne Neil Farrar, who predeceased her February 16, 1975 at 48 years of age. Vivien attended a one-room schoolhouse aptly named the Farrar School in Newport Center. She married Wayne, the boy next door, July 18, 1945.
Along with her husband, she will be reunited with two of her children, Antionette and Mary, who died shortly after birth, and her grandson, Cody. She will be missed by her children, Barbara Difazio and her husband Terry, Rita Lamoureux and her husband Regis, Steven Farrar and his wife Judy, and Karen Elsedek and her husband Ahmed. Vivien was blessed with nine grandchildren: Francis Cheney lll, Christina Cotnoir, Jessica Fontaine, Anthony Lamoureux, Tracy Lamoureux, Trevor Farrar, Jared Farrar, Cody Farrar, and Ibraheim Elsedak, and 18 great grandchildren.
Vivien was a talented seamstress, excellent cook, (famous for her cake doughnuts), and a shrewd card player. She enjoyed board games, puzzles, reading, and her collection of porcelain dolls and angels. She was happiest with a baby in her arms and provided childcare for area children from 1974 to 1994. She was a member of the Coventry Grange, St. Mary' s Star of the Sea, Daughter's of Isabella and Missions. A devout catholic she looked forward to her room in heaven, hopefully filled with babies for her to care for.
Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT, followed by Holy Mass at St. Mary's Church in Newport at 11:30 A.M. Spring interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 21, 2020