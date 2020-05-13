W. Norman MacFarlane
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Norman MacFarlane was born July 10, 1929 and passed away on May 5, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary MacFarlane and his brother Ronald G. MacFarlane. He is survived by his wife Barbara Parsons, also of Arlington and his sons Wn, Rodney, Leister and daughter Melanie and three grandsons. Norman also leaves behind his sister in law Virginia MacFarlane and brother in law Wayne Parsons.
He was born in Cambridge Massachusetts and grew up in Arlington MA. He attended Barrington College, Taylor University and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He served churches in Maine, Vermont, Ohio, Maryland and Washington D.C. He traveled extensively throughout the world while serving as a Chaplain in the US Navy and Marine Corp. He was fond of saying that he had traveled in so many countries that he could say Kaopectate in seven languages. He was the author of four books and several articles in national publication and the recipient of the top three prizes from Freedom's Foundation, Valley Forge Pennsylvania. Two of his printed sermons were preached by Billy Graham and Jerry Falwell.
He lived well, loved much and laughed often. He would say life has been quite an adventure.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved