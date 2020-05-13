Walter Norman MacFarlane was born July 10, 1929 and passed away on May 5, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary MacFarlane and his brother Ronald G. MacFarlane. He is survived by his wife Barbara Parsons, also of Arlington and his sons Wn, Rodney, Leister and daughter Melanie and three grandsons. Norman also leaves behind his sister in law Virginia MacFarlane and brother in law Wayne Parsons.

He was born in Cambridge Massachusetts and grew up in Arlington MA. He attended Barrington College, Taylor University and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He served churches in Maine, Vermont, Ohio, Maryland and Washington D.C. He traveled extensively throughout the world while serving as a Chaplain in the US Navy and Marine Corp. He was fond of saying that he had traveled in so many countries that he could say Kaopectate in seven languages. He was the author of four books and several articles in national publication and the recipient of the top three prizes from Freedom's Foundation, Valley Forge Pennsylvania. Two of his printed sermons were preached by Billy Graham and Jerry Falwell.

He lived well, loved much and laughed often. He would say life has been quite an adventure.

