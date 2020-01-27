|
|
Wayne Guy Bowen, of West Charleston, VT, passed away on January 21st, 2020 at his home in West Charleston, VT, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 2nd, 1943 to the late Earl Pearl Bowen, and Evelyn Pearl Wing.
On March 18th, 1961 he married the love of his life Janice Perkins who survives him. He was owner and operator of Wayne's Sales & Service for 30 years, selling outdoor power equipment.
Wayne Worked at Ethan Allen & Elmwood Dairy. He was involved in the town for over the last 50 years. He served on the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, also as a School Director during the years of constructing the Charleston Elementary School. He was also on the Board of Civil Authority, served as a Justice of Peace for 50 years, performing nearly 90 marriages, as well as being a member of the Free Will Baptist Church.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, especially loved going to his hunting camp on Town Farm Road with large gathering with family and friends. Then later years to Fub's camp. He also enjoyed his lot on Pensioner's Pond and liked his corner cupboard.
He is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Cindy Lewis, Cathy Etheze and her husband Jim, son Dwayne Bowen and his fiancé Tammy Morin, his brother Melvin and his wife Jackie, his sisters Joyce Moulton, Lorraine Pepin (Twin Sister), sister-in-law Evelyn Bowen, grandchildren Trevor Lewis and his wife Bailey and Erika Lewis, Ryan and Matthew Etheze, Dakotah Bowen, Gaston Morin, Mitchell Morin and his companion Kriston, and Landen Morin, great grandchildren Wyatt Lewis, Berkley Etheze, Cooper, Jaime, Callen and Haidence Morin. He is also survived by Dottie and Toby Brainard, Blaine and Norma Perkins, and Margaret Perkins.
He is predeceased by his brother Edward, and his sister Catherine Perkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OEVNA, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855 or the Charleston Fire Department: Care of Duane Moulton, 7113 VT Route 105, East Charleston, VT 05833.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with Rev. Scott Cianciolo officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday February 1,2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral.
Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. Locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 28, 2020