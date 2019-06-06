North Hyde Park - William Ervin Peters, 99, Patriarch of the Peters' family, formerly of Albany, passed away at his home Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born March 31, 1920 in Albany, the son of Herbert and Eldora (Moore), renamed by her adopted parents Nellie Isabelle Peters. He married Jeanne D'Arc Rachel (Jeanne) Tremblay on May 27th, 1944 and she predeceased him on May 9, 1980.

Bill and Jeanne operated a small dairy farm for a number of years in Albany. He obtained his CDL and worked as a truck driver as an owner/operator in the family business and on road construction and was a road commissioner in Albany for decades. He was the oldest person with a CDL license in Vermont, of which he received recognition in newspapers. He enjoyed dancing, traveling throughout the United States and particularly enjoyed trips to Branson, MO and the Grand Ole Opry. He served in U.S. National Guard and was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his children, Bernard Peters and wife, Ruby of Irasburg; Gerard (Jerry) Peters and wife, Mary of Albany; Jane Peters of Albany and Burlington; Donald Peters, Sr. and wife, Joan of Albany; his companion of many years, Marion Dudley of North Hyde Park; grandchildren; Randy Peters and wife, Donna; Cindy Lacoss and husband, Chad; Trinity Burgess and husband, Bob; Mandy Peters, Sherry Peters, Bernard Peters II, Emily Peters and companion Justin; Sam Peters and wife, Kelly; Jeanne (Shiney) Peters, Donald Peters, Jr. and companion, Tasha; Jesse Peters and wife, Jennifer; and Dominique Peters. Great-grandchildren Adam Parker, Carl Lacoss, Chris Lacoss, Nicholas Young, Mya Peters, Joshua Burgess, Kaiser Murgolo, Anders Ruch, Lincoln Ruch, Silas Ruch, Oscar Peters, Olivia Peters, Madison McRae, Calvin McRae-Peters III, Aishlynn McRae-Peters, Rhys Ian Peters, Adalyne Peters, Wesson Peters, Robert Palmer, Austin Peters, Memphis Peters, and great-great grandchildren; Hunter Lacoss and Jordan Lee Lacoss. He is also survived by Marion's family: Colleen Strong, her husband, Jack and their family; Gary Dudley, his wife Pam and their family. In addition to his wife and parents Bill was predeceased by siblings, his sisters Gladys Peters and Agnes Gile, his brother-in-law Ernest and their children Jeannette Douglas, and Howard Gile; Marion's son Joe Dudley; and Bill's great-granddaughter Kynslee Janet Marie Peters.

A graveside service will be held at the Albany Village Cemetery on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. with a gathering to follow at the Albany United Methodist Church. Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfhnet.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, Route #14, Albany, VT 05820