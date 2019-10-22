|
|
William "Willy" L. Patenaude, 50, passed away suddenly at Dartmouth Hospital on October 16, 2019.
Willy was born in Newport, VT on July 31, 1969 to Maurice and Denise (Guillette) Patenaude.
Willy brought lots of laughter and joy to his family and friends with his smile and easy-going manner. Even though he was experiencing many physical challenges, he kept his cheerful disposition and made the best of his situation. He constantly made new friends, especially with those at Newport Health Care Center. He will truly be missed by all.
Willy enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling, astronomy and listening to AC DC music. He was very patriotic and had a great respect for those who served in the military. Willy was also a 3rd Degree member and Past Officer of the Knights of Columbus Council 2285.
Willy is survived by his parents, Maurice and Denise Patenaude. His brother, Roger Patenaude and his wife, Donna. His brother, Richard Patenaude and his wife, Jackie. His sister, Susan Vanasse and her husband, Donald. His brother, Timothy Patenaude and his wife, Crystal. Nephews and nieces, Adam Vanasse, Patrick Vanasse, Bradley Vanasse, Alyssa Patenaude, Gabrielle Patenaude, Bryce Patenaude, Zebulon Bickford, Michael Johnson and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Abel and Elise Patenaude, and Wilfred and Aline Guillette. Also his little dog, Benji, who was very cherished by Willy.
A Catholic mass will be held at St Edwards Church in Derby Line at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at St Edwards Cemetery in Derby Line at noon. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held afterward at St Edwards Parish Hall at 1 PM.
Memorial contributions in Willy's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church Roof Repair, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 23, 2019