1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Wallace Graham Jr, 91, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019.

William was born on November 8th, 1927, The second child to William Wallace Graham Sr and Beatrice Ivester in Brooklyn, NY.

He Attended Concord New Hampshire High school until the age of 17 whereby he joined the Navy. After serving for 20 months William returned to Concord High school to finish his junior and senior years, graduating in 1947.

While in the Navy from 1944-1946 William attended Radioman school in Brainbridge, Maryland where he was made a 3rd class radio petty officer.

In 1949 William attended Leland Powers school of radio and theater in Boston, Massachusetts where he graduated in 1951.

He worked as an announcer at WHWB in North Carolina for a year before coming to Newport, Vermont to become the voice of the kingdom for WIKE 1490 AM in 1952.

While at WIKE William served as station manager and became president of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters and was an elected life member of the Hall of Fame.

Retiring from broadcasting in 1980 William joined Community National Bank in 1981 as their marketing and public relations officer until his retirement.

In 1954 William met and married the love of his life Lorene (Laurie) Armstrong, Together they raised four children at the home they cherished on 110 Sias Avenue in Newport.

William was an active member of the American Legion for 72 years. He held the position of state commander from 1999-2000, He and Laurie attended 14 National Conventions.

William was also a member of the Newport Rotary Club, Whereby he was presented a Paul Harris Fellowship Award. A 55 year member of the Free and Accepted Masons; William served twice as Worshipful Master of Memphremagog Lodge No. 65 in Newport; Past master in Irasburg Chapter 62; and York Rite Masonry Chapter 14 Counsel and Commander of Nights Templar.

William and Laurie spent many enjoyable years travelling throughout the Northeast in their camper. They travelled to England, Scotland, The Netherlands, and shared a month together in Ireland. They also enjoyed the Caribbean Sea Islands and travelling by way of cruise ships.

He became an avid skier in his forties and enjoyed many hours on the slopes of Jay Peak well into his seventies.

Despite William and Laurie suffering with extensive medical issues; they continued to remain active.

William was predeceased by his wife and love of his life Laurie in July of 2016. His Brother Robert, Sister Audrey and son Douglas.

William is survived by his children James and his wife Lynn South Glens Falls, NY; Kerry in Concord, NH and Scott in Potomac, Maryland and daughter-in-law Diane Graham and her husband Butch Provencher of Newport, VT.

His grandchildren Derek, Corey, Emily, Nicolas, Cassandra, Jennifer, Eric, Tyler and Connor and great grandchildren Blaize and Abel, and by his brother Tom and his wife Eleanor of Concord, NH.

Towards the end of Williams life he expressed much gratefulness to god for landing him in Newport, Vermont, meeting and marrying the love of his life Lorene (Laurie) Armstrong Graham and for the wonderful 63 years they had together.

Special thanks to Butch Provencher for maintaining the yard for the last 4 or 5 summers and also to Katie Benjamin for caring for Bill for the last 2 years.

Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the United Church of Newport with the Reverend James Merriam officiating, assisted by Janet Wiseman. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the United Church 63 Third Street, Newport, Vermont 05855. Internment will be arranged at the family's convenience. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 25, 2019