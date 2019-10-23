|
Newport – Yves Joseph Letourneau, 64, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Yves was born on May 20, 1955 in Newport, he was the son of Reginald and Dolorese (Roy) Letourneau of Holland VT.
He had worked on the family dairy farm for many years before working as a furniture finisher at Newport Furniture where he retired due to health issues.
While it is impossible to summaries Yves's life in a few sentences It is possible to say that he lite up a room with his humor and his hardy laugher to the point that everyone would have sore stomachs from laughing and tears in their eyes. Yves was a big man, with many imperfections and a heart that was always giving. He was always ready to help who ever need a hand. You could always find Yves enjoying his wood working, helping someone or listening to his music and singing along off key, watching movies and he loved watching cartoons with his grandkids and great-grand kids. Yves always wanted children and dreamed of that life. He always thought growing up that this was never going to materialize. Then his world changed when he met his soul mate and life partner in crime Ruth Dalley. Then his dreams all came together. He loved his mystery projects with sister Cilla and Tanya. Many days and evening of trouble and laughter ensued. He relished in activities with his 16 grandchildren weather it was fishing, bottle picking or any other great adventures. He loved watching his 16 great grandchildren and playing trucks, riding bike with them or watching movies or going to their sport events. He was unable to meet his great great grand baby that he was so looking forward of meeting on the weekend. He loved and cared for many of and all his animals.
He is survived by his soulmate and life partner Ruth Dalley of over 20 years, his step children Kenneth Dalley and his wife Pamela of Hyde Park, Brenda Elliott and her husband Frank of Georgia, Judith Pecor and her husband Neil of Barre, Rebecca Bell and her husband Robert of Walden, Barbara Lathe and her husband Emerson of Newport, Lloyd Dalley Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Montpelier and Richard Dalley of Newport, his brother Bertrand Letourneau and his wife Susan of Holland, VT and Priscilla Letourneau and wife Tanya of Essex Jct. VT.
He also leaves his godchild Bobbi -Jo Letourneau of Holland and several nieces and nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles. Yves always made a friend no matter where he went, and he leaves us all with heavy hearts and tons of wonderful memories. Yves often talked about his imperfections that made life difficult for him at times but to all who met him he was perfect to us. He always made people feel loved.
He was predeceased by his parents Reginald and Dolorese Letourneau, his stepson Jeffrey, and his nephew Sabastian Duranleau, sister in law Lynn Duranleau, nephew Matthew Letourneau and his niece Jennifer Martin Burnett, is nephew Benjamin Martin and his sister- in-law Lauri Littlefield.
Visiting hours for Yves, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 12pm- 1:30pm.at Paul's Sugar house in Derby VT. A Celebration of his life will follow at 1:30pm with a time to share stories and shed some tears and share memory's .at Paul's Sugar House. A luncheon will be provided from 3pm – 4:30pm. Interment will be private at the Milton Cemetery at the Letourneau homestead family lot at a later time.
In Lieu of flowers Please bring a dish to share at a potluck directly following the celebration of life. Please contact Jane at the Sugarhouse (802-766-5077) with the food item that you will be sharing in Yves honor.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to either www.minorfh.com or at curtisbritch.com
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 24, 2019