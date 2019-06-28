|
Ada M. Tanner, age 70, of Perry, OH passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home. She was born May 9, 1949 in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Emma “Mills” Doebereiner. Ada was an avid Cleveland Indians fan! She loved to do crosswords, word searches and crocheting; most of all, she loved her family. She is survived by her children, Jim M. (Kelly) Tanner of Madison, Dawne Tanner of Perry; grandchildren, Kira, Rhylee, Logan and Kenna; siblings, Robert, Victor, John, Stanley George and Gary Doebereiner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Johnny Doebereiner. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Madison Memorial Cemetery, Arcola, Road, Madison, OH with Pastor Rick Hughes officiating. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019