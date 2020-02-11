News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Hadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Mildred Farmer Hadden


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Mildred Farmer Hadden Obituary
A Celebration of Life Service for Ada Mildred Farmer Hadden will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Ada, 96, died peacefully on February 10, 2020. Born January 22, 1924 to Robert and Ida Grace Barhydt Farmer in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the last of 10 Farmer siblings. She graduated from Harvey High School. Ada is survived by three daughters, Jean Shulman (Steven), Mary Anne Barnes (John) and Nancy Hadden Ciresi (John). She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Lane, Thomas Waldman (Sarah), Michael Waldman (Juliet), Jennifer DeGraaff (David), Kimberly Kalmer (William), Melany Malquest (Peter), Kevin Barnes, David Barnes (Misty), Eric (Candice) Andrews, Charles Andrews, Kaylyn Kuehn; and 21 great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews and friends, especially from her days at Mentor Beach Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. (Jack) Hadden; sons, Patrick and Lawrence Hadden; and siblings, Robert E. Farmer, John B. Farmer, Grace V. Keaveny, Jean E. Gollust, William D. Farmer, Harriet M. Stevens, Nancy Farmer, James D. Farmer and George G. Farmer; and her parents. Ada was interested in politics and was a member of the Lake County Democratic Women’s Club. She enjoyed many needle arts and crafts, including knitting, quilting and crochet. She loved painting and sketching, decoupage and furniture refinishing. In her 90’s, she was delighted to learn the results of a DNA test that showed she was 88% Irish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Lake County Humane Society. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now