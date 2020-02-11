|
A Celebration of Life Service for Ada Mildred Farmer Hadden will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Ada, 96, died peacefully on February 10, 2020. Born January 22, 1924 to Robert and Ida Grace Barhydt Farmer in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the last of 10 Farmer siblings. She graduated from Harvey High School. Ada is survived by three daughters, Jean Shulman (Steven), Mary Anne Barnes (John) and Nancy Hadden Ciresi (John). She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Lane, Thomas Waldman (Sarah), Michael Waldman (Juliet), Jennifer DeGraaff (David), Kimberly Kalmer (William), Melany Malquest (Peter), Kevin Barnes, David Barnes (Misty), Eric (Candice) Andrews, Charles Andrews, Kaylyn Kuehn; and 21 great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews and friends, especially from her days at Mentor Beach Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. (Jack) Hadden; sons, Patrick and Lawrence Hadden; and siblings, Robert E. Farmer, John B. Farmer, Grace V. Keaveny, Jean E. Gollust, William D. Farmer, Harriet M. Stevens, Nancy Farmer, James D. Farmer and George G. Farmer; and her parents. Ada was interested in politics and was a member of the Lake County Democratic Women’s Club. She enjoyed many needle arts and crafts, including knitting, quilting and crochet. She loved painting and sketching, decoupage and furniture refinishing. In her 90’s, she was delighted to learn the results of a DNA test that showed she was 88% Irish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Lake County Humane Society. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020