Adam G. Chenoweth
Adam G. Chenoweth age 39, beloved husband Renee Singley-Chenoweth; loving stepfather of Logan Rose Haberny; cherished son of Ronald Chenoweth and Debrah Prohaska (nee Wise); dearest brother of Emily Croyle and the late Erin Chenoweth; treasured son-in-law of John & Janet Reichel, fond brother-in-law of Troy & Stephanie Giatras and John Reichel; dear nephew, cousin, and friend of many.Adam was born in Port St. Lucie, Florida on November 9, 1980, and passed away on August 16, 2020. He was a resident of Gates Mills, previously of Chardon. Adam graduated from Mentor High School in 1999, and attended the University of Cincinnati. He was the owner and operator of AGC Enterprises. Adam loved golfing and fishing and was a diehard Cleveland sports fan. He was a hard-working family guy with a kind and beautiful heart inside and out. Adam was social and friendly as well as funny and witty, and he will be forever missed by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Adam to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131, or the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, 9500 Euclid Ave. NB21, Cleveland, OH 44195.Celebration of Life Service Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial following at Montville Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Adam at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Thursday 5-8 PM.Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
