Adam Rados Obituary
Adam Rados, 73, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 25, 2020. He was born March 3, 1947 in Tomislavgrad, Croatia.He is survived by his beloved wife, Dragica; his children: Ante and Tomislav; his daughter-in-law, Aimee; his grandchildren: William, Ava Renata, Grayson and Kash; his siblings in Germany, Ante and Slavica Lukac, and in Croatia: Zora Stipic and Ivka Petkovic.Funeral Services Private but family and friends may meet in the parking lot of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (Between Bishop Rd and RT 91) on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:45am for a funeral procession to All Souls Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in St. Anthony’s Mausoleum. The family appreciates following all social distancing guidelines.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
