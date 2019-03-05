|
Adelbert H. Borgman, age 94, beloved husband of the late Lillian M. (nee Beifus); loving father of Marilyn Borgman, Kenneth Borgman, and Deborah (Kenneth) Nagode; dear grandfather of Melissa, Meghan, Lindsey, Lauren, and Ryan; great-grandfather of Harrison, Laurel, Sophia, Jack, Celeste, and Corinne; son of the late Harold and Ester (nee Seman); brother of the late Doris and Harold; uncle and great uncle of many.Adelbert passed away March 3, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.Funeral Service Friday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery in Mayfield Hts., Ohio.Contributions to Labourers for Christ, 10733 Sunset Office Drive #300, St. Louis, MO 63127-1020 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019