Frank,
My sincerest condolences on the loss of your mom.
Russell Berzin
Adele Rose (nee Heller) DeMilta, 91, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home in Kirtland. She was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Cleveland, and married Benjamin DeMilta in 1948. Adele was a loyal wife and devout Catholic. She was a Eucharistic minister and one of the founding members of Divine Word and on the building committee of the new Immaculate Conception Church. Adele had a one-of-a-kind personality. She was passionate about painting, was a phenomenal cook of Italian food, and enjoyed playing Gin Rummy, cooking, golfing, fishing in Florida, and spending time with her close friends and family. Her witty sense of humor was enjoyed by all and will be missed by many. Adele is survived by her children, Francis (Jacqueline), and Lisa DeMilta; grandchildren, Christopher (Eriko), Alicia (Stuart Billingham), Vanessa (Danny Andrich), Olivia, and Francis Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Milan, Fiona, Dottie, Oliver, Ford, Benjamin, Mila, Ivana and Danny Jr. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Benjamin; and children, Benjamin Jr., and Yvonne (Shulman). Adele and her family would like to thank the Divine Word Church for their prayers. Private family graveside services will be held at Willoughby Cemetery. A Mass celebrating the life of Adele will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were that donations be made Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital or the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.