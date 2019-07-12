|
|
Adelina Pagan Easley, age 54, of Euclid, died on July 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 3, 1965, in Painesville, to the late Alonso Pagan, Sr. and Patsy Lily. Adelina was a 1981 graduate of Shaw High School where she was a true basketball star. She worked for UPS as a clerk in Highland Heights. She enjoyed fishing, puzzles, bike riding, walking, time with her family, traveling to Puerto Rico, and eating. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She truly adored all of her family and her biggest proudest moments were successfully raising her three children. She is survived by her husband, Richard Easley; children, Jennifer, Amanda, and Ricky, Jr.; grandchildren, Jaxson and Ricky, III; siblings, Thelma Rivera, Margarita "Tina" Scipio, Theresa Mitchell, Alonso Pagan, Larry McClain, Diane Hines, and William McCLain. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Lorline Lily, Nick Rivera, and Pete "Junior" Rivera. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson St., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on July 13, 2019