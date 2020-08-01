Adeline Guhde (nee Iczak) age 92 of Wickliffe, passed away July 30, 2020. Adeline was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe for over 60 years.She is the beloved wife of Arthur for 72 years; dear mother of Susan, James (deceased), David (Lynn), Tom, Kathy Maniglia, Maria Keri (Anthony); grandmother of Andrew Maniglia, Elizabeth, Anthony, Nicholas, Will, and Jack Keri, Brian and Emily Guhde, Isabel and Rebecca Guhde; great grandmother of Tyler Maniglia; sister of Dorothy Praznovsky and the late Esther Bazan, Dolores Koljat, Mary Jane Pickman.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Masks are required at Church). Private interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Special Olympics
of Ohio (www.sooh.org
) would be appreciated.