|
|
Funeral Mass for Adeline M. "Addie" (nee Marinelli) Calori, 84, a longtime resident of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Adeline passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her daughter’s residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Cleveland. Adeline had a special fondness for dogs, gardening and cooking family meals. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Addie was a homemaker and had worked in retail for many years. Her passion was her family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Sally (William) Kowalcic, Joseph Jr., Debra (Kent) Majewski, and Laura Hutson. Addie adored her 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8650 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019