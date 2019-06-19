|
Adeline “Dell” Ruggiero (nee Wilczak); beloved wife of the late Anthony M.; devoted mother of Cindy Rifici (Charles), Anthony (deceased) (Cindi) and Michael; cherished grandmother of Tony, Matt (Kara), Vincent and Josh (Natalie); loving great-grandmother of Jackson; caring sister of Irene (deceased).Friends may call at Golubski Deliberato Funeral Home, 4747 Turney Rd., corner of Garfield Blvd., for visitation on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Golubski Deliberato Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at: www.GDFH.net.
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019