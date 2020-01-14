Home

Adolf Korosec, age 83, beloved husband for 55 years of Maria (nee Vicic); loving father of Mary, Adolf, Jr. (wife Tammy), Susan Hill (husband Louis) and Josef (fiance Chelsea Yezzi); treasured father-in-law of Candice Korosec and Victoria Lai; devoted grandfather of 12; and great-grandfather of one; cherished son of the late Adolf and Maria (nee Horvath); dearest brother of the late Josef, Stefan and Ann; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Adolf was born in Slovenia on July 26, 1936 and passed away at his home surrounded by his family on January 13, 2020. He came to the USA via Germany in 1962 before settling in Cleveland. Adolf worked as a machinist for Caterpillar and trained as a tailor. He enjoyed gardening, bocce, shooting pool and dancing, with his favorite music being polkas. He was a very handy man. Adolf was a loving family man to his children and grandchildren. He was friendly, social, funny and “PAPA” to many. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Friday January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Adolf at the Zevnic-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
