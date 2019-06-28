Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adolfine Vetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolfine L. Vetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolfine L. Vetter Obituary
Adolfine L. Vetter, age 90, of Montville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. Born in Koblenz, Germany on February 18, 1929 to Adolf and Katherine (nee: Tillenburg) Engel. In 1953, she came to America. Adolfine worked at Structural Fibers of Chardon for 13 years in 1973 to 1986. Adolfine is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory D. Vetter, of 32 years; her son, Bobby Kesegich; her daughter, Jackie Welchman; and grandchildren, Jennifer Welchman and Tommy Lee Welchman. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Tommy Kesegich, who passed away on April 6, 2007. The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve. Adolfine always said, “You’s are my angels on earth.” ‘Til we meet again in Paradise. Auf wiedersehen. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.