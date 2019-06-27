Agnes Ann Clark, age 101, of Ashtabula, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Geneva Retirement Village. She was born July 8, 1917 in Bryant, Indiana, the daughter of Odelia (Wagner) and Frank Laux. She married Virgil Clark in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1940. In her early years, Agnes helped her family working as a cosmetologist. She was a member of Memorial Hospital of Geneva Auxiliary, where she was a 40-year volunteer. She also volunteered at Assumption School Cafeteria and helped with the Welcome Wagon in Madison. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Charles (Judy) Clark; son-in-law, Joe Dissauer, Sr.; grandchildren, Joe (Lisa) Dissauer, Jr., Jackie (Sean) Dissauer-Mina, Lindsey (Jason) Faia, Frank (Nikki Hibdon) and Michael (Sandy) Sola; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aliya, Micah, Aiden, Jackson, Olivia, Lizzy, Hadley, and Gideon; sisters, Ann Jetmore, Alice Crane, Stella Burns; brothers, Francis Laux, Ralph Laux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Clark; daughters, Beth Clark and Mary Dissauer; granddaughter, Sharon Helmbright; brothers, Ambrose and Lewis Laux; sisters, Bernice Dunham, Betty Geels, and Loretta Welsh. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, 594 West Main St., Geneva. Final Resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on June 28, 2019