Agnes (Oexle) Frederick, age 87, of Mentor, passed away April 4, 2020, at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 14, 1933, in Altoona, PA. Agnes graduated from Altoona High School in 1952. She moved to Ohio in 1963, after marrying her loving husband, Thomas. She has been a long time member of St. John Vianney Church. Agnes was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Agnes was also a second mom to Laura and Luis Garcia and second grandmother to their children Alexander and Isabella. She loved getting together with family and friends. Agnes enjoyed dancing, playing bingo and cards, and going on trips to the casino. She also enjoyed celebrating mass along with saying daily devotional prayers including the rosary. Agnes' devotion to God was evident in the love she showed others and the love that everyone had for her. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas; daughter, Cathy (Walter II) Kazymyriw; sister, Anna Marie Bush; step-brother, Paul (Sally) Erny; nieces, nephews, and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Catherine Oexle; sister, Joan Hocherl; brothers, John H. Oexle and John A. Oexle; step-brother, Fr. Joseph Erny; and step-mother, Pauline Oexle. A private memorial mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Mentor, OH. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020