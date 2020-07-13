1/1
Funeral Mass for Agnes Marie (nee Bitsko) McGinnis, 97, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Mrs. McGinnis passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence. Born March 20, 1923, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 65 years. Agnes was named volunteer of the month at Lake Health West Medical Center and loved to golf and had two hole-in-ones. She also loved ceramics, card games and puzzle books. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to William E. McGinnis; cherished grandmother of six; great-grandmother and aunt of many. Agnes was preceded in death by her children, Jewel McMains and David M. McGinnis; and brother, Louis Bitsko. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


