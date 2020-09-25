Ahmed Fellague passed away peacefully at Hartley Manor in Concord, Ohio on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Born December 28, 1927 in Orleansville (now Chlef), Algeria. As a French Algerian, he came to the U.S. in 1949. He married in 1953 while serving in the U.S. Army (he would attain the rank of sergeant) during the Korean War. He graduated from Ohio State University and began his 30+ year career as an educator in the Euclid Public Schools, heading the foreign language departments at Euclid Central Jr. High and Euclid Sr. High. He was recognized as a Jennings Scholar. Active in many civic organizations, he also worked as a hospital volunteer for many years, alongside his wife of 60 years, Janet. He was a founding member and Elder of the Islamic Center of Cleveland. In an effort to bring unity in diversity to the three monotheistic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam), he accepted invitations to speaking events which would allow him to accentuate the commonalities instead of focusing on the differences. He is survived by son, Leif (Sallie); daughter, Keira (Rick) Ciora; grandson, Bob Ciora; granddaughter, Aimee (Donnie) Coliano; two great-grandsons, Benny and Vinnie; and two great-granddaughters, Gianna and Olivia. Preceded in death by wife, Janet (Thompson); and daughter, Kathy Lynn. A private graveside service was held in Hillsboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following: Grace Hospice (Mentor, Ohio), Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital or Cleveland Clinic’s Breast Center.



