Aimee L.S. Orogvany, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Madison on December 24, 2019. She was born January 8, 1958 in Fulton, New York, the daughter of Harold and Rosemary (Wood) Sickler. She was an eternally optimistic person with a really big heart. She was that dependable person, always there, working behind the scenes. Aimee was an enthusiastic volunteer and incredibly active in the community, and most notably at her church and as an election assistant. She was a master gardener with an incredible love and appreciation for nature and our place within it. Aimee’s extremely loving nature made those around her feel comfortable, and it was clear to all she’s a very proud and loving mother and grandmother. Aimee leaves behind her children, Christopher (Mesina McMurray) Orogvany, Samantha (A.J.) Orogvany-Charpentier, and Jeremy Orogvany; granddaughter, Marceline Charpentier; mother, Rosemary Sickler; brother, Toby Sickler; sister, Karla (Robert Howe) Dimico; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and her father, Harold. Friends will be received 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH, with a service immediately following at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Aimee’s name to Chapel United Methodist Church, 2019 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019