Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH
Al Peklay


1963 - 2019
Al Peklay Obituary
Al Peklay, 56, a longtime Wickliffe resident, died December 9, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Al was born April 16, 1963 in Cleveland. He was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 ½ years, and recently retired in early 2019. Al loved going to Cleveland Indians games with his family. He loved being outdoors where he would hunt, fish and garden. He was a longtime member of the Lake County Rod & Gun Club and was a very proud member of the #2 ranked baseball team in the country, following a trip to the NAIA World Series in Idaho in 1986. Al was a devoted husband and father and loved having friends around him. He was endearingly known as “Uncle Al” to many. He always said “Today is a good day to make a new friend." Survivors include his wife, Joanna (nee Casias); children, Jacob and Amanda; and his siblings, Stan (Diana) Peklay and Janet Sivik. He was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley L. and Jacqueline Peklay. The family will receive friends from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass in honor of Al will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092. Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Inheritance of Hope, PO Box 90, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768, or donate online at www.inheritanceofhope.org/alpeklay. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
