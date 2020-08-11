1/1
Al Pullar
Al Pullar, age 92, of Willowick, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on July 23, 1928, to the late Mark and Caroline Pullar. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Al was a Naval Veteran. He was also a proud member of the Chagrin Lagoons Yacht Club and an avid sailor. Al is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gerry Pullar; sons, Mike (Mary Jo Lapp) Pullar, Jeff (Renee) Pullar; grandchildren, Matt (Carly) Pullar, Mark (Amy) Pullar, Adam Pullar, Ashley (Jerry) Pierce, Scott (Ashley) Pullar; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Jane, Maggie, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Brock. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Catherine Meglic. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Gerry and Family, Our condolences on the passing of Al. He was a true gentleman and we will miss seeing him at the club. Know he is flying on "Eagle's Wings".
John and Connie Brock
Friend
