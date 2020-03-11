Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Delisio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Delisio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Delisio Obituary
Alan Delisio, 62, passed away on February 28th. He was the husband of Wendy Delisio. They shared 35 years of marriage together. Born in Concord Township, he was the son of Albert and Mary Ann Delisio. He graduated from Riverside High School. He was an extruder operator for 33 years. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; daughters Crystal Pinter, Maria Delisio, and Alanna (John) Stadtler; grandchildren, Maddeline Pinter, Marlo Delisio, and Alan Stadtler; sister, Carol Reed; also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -