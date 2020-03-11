|
|
Alan Delisio, 62, passed away on February 28th. He was the husband of Wendy Delisio. They shared 35 years of marriage together. Born in Concord Township, he was the son of Albert and Mary Ann Delisio. He graduated from Riverside High School. He was an extruder operator for 33 years. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; daughters Crystal Pinter, Maria Delisio, and Alanna (John) Stadtler; grandchildren, Maddeline Pinter, Marlo Delisio, and Alan Stadtler; sister, Carol Reed; also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020