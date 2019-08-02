|
Funeral Mass for Alan J. Wojciechowicz, 63, of Willoughby, will be 12 Noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Alan passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born April 26, 1956, and met the love of his life, Tina Mangine Wojciechowicz, to whom he was married 32 years, while attending Eastlake North High School. Alan is survived by two children, Noelle (Ed) Sieradzki and Dan (Tacarra) Wojciechowicz; grandchildren, E.J., Ethan, Catherine and Jackson; brothers, Gerry (Jeanne), Mike, and Tom; mother-in-law Betty; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina, and parents, Adolph and Nora.After a 30-year career at UPS, Alan was ready for retirement and found himself busy helping his children and chauffeuring his grandchildren. He loved tending to his yard, being in nature, reading, traveling the U.S., and watching the Cleveland Indians. He treasured his lifelong friends: The Rutti, Stevens, and Latkovich families, and was lucky to have found a second love in Sue Evanko, his significant other of nine years.“We love you, Al/Dad/Grandpa. You were adored and are already missed, but you will live forever in our hearts, our traditions, and our memories.” Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019