Alan Jay Moorman, of Mentor, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. He entered peacefully into God’s loving embrace and joined his beloved, Doreen.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 7985 Munson Road in Mentor. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Alan was born in Buffalo, NY on January 29, 1941. He went to Maryvale High School and went on to graduate from the University of Buffalo. He married his high school sweetheart, Doreen, and they enjoyed over 55 years of happiness and love.Together they owned and operated Integrated Technologies, a hydraulics company in Mentor.Upon retirement, they moved to Florida, where Alan was involved in the Meals on Wheels program, carpentry, and pottery. He enjoyed tennis, sailing, traveling, and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen (Riddle) Moorman; parents, William Jay Moorman and Lucille (Ingalsbe) Moorman; and brother, David L. Moorman.Alan is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Craig) Eppler of Mentor; daughter, Wendy (Chris) Heye of Sudbury, MA; and son, Scott (Beth) Moorman of Concord Township; grandchildren, Chris Eppler, Sean (Mary Anne) Eppler, and Caelyn (John) Davis; Kellie, Ryan, and Colin Heye; and Katie, Megan, and Patrick Moorman; and his great-granddaughter, Reagan Laurette Davis, born on January 18, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Western Reserve and Maplewood of Chardon for their love, care and support.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019