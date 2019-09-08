|
|
Alan L. Murray, 77, of Eastlake, died September 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts. He was born February 23, 1942 in Cleveland.Mr. Murray retired from Swagelok after 35 years and started his own manufacturing consulting business. He loved his family and always made them his priority. Alan’s hobbies included playing golf, gardening and building bird houses. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan, “Go Browns!!”Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughters, Kathy Murray, and Zachiah Laurann (Natascha Bruckner) Murray; and his sisters, Marsha Ziegler and Donna (David) Barrett.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Bess Murray and his birth mother, Teresa McKay.A memorial mass in memory of Alan will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095 (Please meet at the church.) The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at the church.Private family inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holden Arboretum 9550 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094 or to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019