McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Alan M. Kohankie


1939 - 2020
Alan M. Kohankie Obituary
Alan M. Kohankie, 80, of Concord Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence. Born April 7, 1939, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Alan was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as an M.P. from 1962 to 1964. He was also a member of the Painesville Knights of Columbus Council #947, loved his family, enjoyed sports, especially his Cleveland teams and liked his brandy. He was the loving father of Alanna M. (Tim) Rickel, Nicole M. Kohankie, Julianne Kohankie (Justin Yowell), and Kathryn M. (Christopher) Kraft; cherished grandfather of Bodi and Abigail; brother of Flo (Fred) Hart and Dolores Roberts; brother-in-law of Lucia Braca; and uncle many dear nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita A. (nee Braca) Kohankie; parents, Philip M. and Nadine (nee Hogan) Kohankie; biological mother, Helen Bowles; siblings, Sharon, June, Laura and Bernadette; sister-in-law, Karman Wilson. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a prayer service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in All Soul Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice, Dr. Daniel Brock, his primary care doctor, and Marilyn Dallas, his spiritual care taker for all of the special care they gave their father. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
