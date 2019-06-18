|
|
Alan R. Simpson Sr., age 61, of Mentor, passed away June 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1958, in Cleveland, to the late William Jr. and Margaret “Peggy” Simpson. Al worked at Mentor Schools as an electrician for the past 24 years. He started his career at General Electric (Nela Park). He was an avid car show enthusiast who loved traveling to shows with his wife. He is the loving husband for 37 years to Kathy Simpson (nee Beseda); loving father of Alan R. Simpson Jr. and Rebecca (Jason) Berube; dearest “Papa” of Rozzy and Jason Berube; brother of Byron (Mary) Simpson and the late William Simpson III and Karen J. Simpson; brother-in-law of Carol Simpson and Rich Dettling; favorite uncle of many. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Lake Metroparks adapted programs, 11211 Spear Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44077. As a tribute to Al’s life, please arrive at the funeral home in your classic cars. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019