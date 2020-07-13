Alan Richard McCombs died peacefully at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, OH on July 10, 2020, at the age of 87. Alan was born on July 24, 1932, in Susquehanna, PA, where he spent his early years, and then moved with his family to Erie, PA, in 1940. His stories of childhood pranks, love of the outdoors, and sense of humor will be remembered fondly by his many family and friends. Alan contracted polio that affected his leg at age 19, but he never let it stop him from doing all that he enjoyed. He was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life, and he loved spending time at his cabin in the Allegheny National Forest. He shared his love of fishing and the outdoors with his grandchildren, who will remember him by his patient and gentle presence. Alan graduated from Allegheny College in 1956. After moving to the Cleveland area, he worked as an accounting supervisor for Towmotor Corporation, and then Caterpillar, for most of his career. Alan was loved by many for his pleasant personality and kind, generous spirit. He loved to read, with an interest in history, and was passionate about supporting equal opportunities for women in politics. Alan is survived by his wife, Susan McCombs; daughter, Tracy Baranauskas (Jerry); grandchildren, Marissa Baranauskas (Brian Cull) and Shannon Baranauskas; sisters, Judith Inman (David) and Lael Washburn Bagg; step-daughters, Laura Sandahl (Craig) and Michele Edmiston; step-grandchildren, Shane Sandahl, Tyler Sandahl, and Taeler Sandahl; many cousins, nieces, and nephews: and cherished caregiver, Diane Wolff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ray McCombs and Ruth McCombs; brother, Ray McCombs, Jr.; and first wife, Carmella McCombs. After being diagnosed with MDS last fall, Alan stayed true to his tenacious character and put up a good fight. The family would like to thank his amazing care team who helped him through this journey with love and compassion: Loren Lockhart, Shirley Sickinger, Suzanne Matheke, Monica Barenz, Jackie Hopkins, Amber Strnad, Adaire Petrichor, Cindy Staff, RN Connie from Hospice House, and so many more. Those who knew Alan delighted in his stories and may have some of their own to share about him. The family requests that anyone who would like to share a fond memory of Alan to be read at his services, to send to TracyBaranauskas@gmail.com. Private services will be held on July 17, 2020. A video of the services will be made available so all who loved him can safely be a part of his remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Wildlife Federation at support.nwf.org
