Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alan Rudy Kog Sr.


1950 - 2019
Alan Rudy Kog, Sr., 69, a lifelong resident of Kirtland, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life from 3-7 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Alan was born April 4, 1950 to the late Rudy and Leona Kog. Before retiring, he worked as a foreman for De-Ko and as a fireman/paramedic on the Kirtland Fire Department. He took great pride in his work as a firefighter/paramedic and was always full of knowledge and great stories, which he loved sharing. When not working, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.Alan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen (Hollada) Kog; daughter, Tracy Kog; son, Alan R. Kog, Jr.; sister, Arlene (John) Beinhardt; brother, Dennis (Donna) Kog and sister, Deb (Tony) Rastall. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
