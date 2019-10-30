|
|
Albert "Sonny" E. Stoltz, Jr., age 56, of Montville Twp., unexpectedly died October 29, 2019 at his home. Born September 25, 1963 in Claridon Twp., to Albert E. and Margaret (nee: Medvec) Stoltz, Sr., he has been a lifelong Thompson Twp. and Montville Twp. resident. He was the owner/operator of K & S Auto Body in Painesville since graduating. He was a 1981 graduate of the former Ledgemont High School. Sonny’s hobby was riding his Harley-Davidson and traveling with his wife. They enjoyed volunteering at "Best Friends," an animal sanctuary in Utah. He also collected and restored Mustangs. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Holly (nee: Leihenseder) Stoltz; his parents; and his brother, Jon (Heather) Stoltz, of Austinburg; and niece, Morgan; and nephew, Nicholas. Sonny also leaves his beloved dogs, Otis, Bryce and Eddie. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Private family burial will be held at Montville Cemetery. The family requests donations to https://bestfriends.org/. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019