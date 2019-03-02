Albert Francois Ernes, age 92, of Madison Ohio and most recently of Chardon Ohio passed away Friday, March 01, 2019, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 21, 1926 in Wheeling, West Virginia the son of Mary Elizabeth (Nething) & Lucien Dieudonne Ernes. Albert married Anna Mae Colvin on August 25, 1950 and Alyce Hawkins on September 10, 1994 in Brimfield, Ohio.He received a B.S. from Kent State University, an M.S. in Education and a Ph.D. in Language Arts from Akron University. Albert proudly served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre during World War II. He retired as a teacher for Akron Public Schools. Albert was a member of Central Congregational Church in Madison. He enjoyed playing the piano, painting and singing in the Kent Chorus. He also worked on the Ernes Family Genealogy.Albert is survived by his wife, Alyce Ernes, of Chardon; sons, David (Lynne) Ernes of Willoughby, Daniel (Cathy) Ernes, of Geneva; granddaughter, Emily; stepsons, Larry (Julie) Lynch of Mineral City, Ohio; Tom (Susan) Lynch of The Villages, Florida; step-grandchildren, Kelly, Paul and Gary Lynch; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kylie, Colton, Jacob, Landon, Logan, Layla and Bode.He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Anna (Colvin); step-daughter, Patricia Alyce Hawkins and step-son, Ray Lynch.Friends will be received from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral Home. Final resting place will be at Charlestown Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary