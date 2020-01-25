|
Albert J. Wargo age 65, loving father of Albert C.; cherished son of the late Albert T. and Dorothy (nee Kleinhenz); dearest brother of Raymond (Sharon Arpin), Maryann Kuhn (husband Robert), and Stephen; dear uncle of Raymond, Matthew, Amanda, Nick, Andy, and Tori; dear nephew of Rita Otis; cousin and friend of many.Albert was born in Euclid on May 10, 1954, and passed away on January 24, 2020. He grew up in Willoughby Hills and attended St. Felicitas grade school in Euclid. He graduated in 1972 from Willoughby South High School, and worked as a security guard at Bailey Controls in Wickliffe. He was a CB radio enthusiast, and enjoyed Cleveland sports and watching Westerns, as well as listening to 70s classic rock. He was especially proud of his 1957 Chevy. Albert was social, friendly, and a good cook. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Albert was a very caring man, and he will be missed by all who knew him.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church 140 Richmond Rd, Euclid, OH 44143 at 10 AM. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Albert at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 5-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020