Albert (Al) John Wranich, Jr., 52, of Painesville, OH passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019 at his home. Born March 20, 1967 to Albert (Sr.) and Betty (Kallenborn) Wranich. Al is survived by four siblings, Dennis (Catherine-deceased) Wranich, of Houston, Texas, Mary (Ronald) Darling, of Loganville, Georgia, Barbara (Stan) Dykes, of Richmond Virginia, and Patricia (Steve) Samynek, of Painesville, Ohio. Al attended Thomas W. Harvey High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He was also a devout Christian. A Christian burial service will take place Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro, Pa. with a brief gathering one hour prior to the service at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main Street, Rural Valley, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family though Carson Boyer, funeral home.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019