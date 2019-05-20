Graveside Services for Albert L. Gamiere, age 76, of Eastlake, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon. (Please meet at front entrance). Mr. Gamiere passed away May 14, 2019, and was born on March 24, 1943 in Cleveland, OH. Albert was a 1961 graduate of Wickliffe High School and U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. While in the Army, he earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Overseas Bar. He was also a member of VFW Post 9295 in Mentor. Albert was a dedicated employee of the Orlando Baking Company for 35 years, where he worked as a delivery driver. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing. Albert was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee LeGrand); dearest father of Albert (Melissa) DeGaetano; devoted grandfather of Dylan and Gage; dear brother of Barbara Kovach and Kenneth (Janice). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine (nee Sustaric). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary