Albert "Bud" Marshall Springer Jr. age 95, born August 27,1925 in Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Nov. 10,2020. Beloved husband for 71 years to Martha "Marty" (nee Payne). Brother to Betty Jane and to James (deceased). Father of Janet, Joan "Jody", and Robert (deceased). Grandfather of Julienne Mallow (Brittany) and great-grandfather of Jaaziah Kaib. Discharged after WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant from the Army Air Corps, he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University. He retired from Morrison Company as a co-owner. He was an avid golfer, shooting his age from his 60's until he stopped playing at the age of 92. Highlights include shooting two hole-in-ones, being captain of the Arsenal Tech HS Golf Team, and the club champion at Lost Nation Country Club. A longtime resident first of Euclid and then Kirtland, while snow-birding many years in Yuma and Green Valley Arizona, his last residence was in Grace Woods at Breckenridge Village. Per Bud’s wishes all services are private.