1/1
Albert M. Springer Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert "Bud" Marshall Springer Jr. age 95, born August 27,1925 in Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Nov. 10,2020. Beloved husband for 71 years to Martha "Marty" (nee Payne). Brother to Betty Jane and to James (deceased). Father of Janet, Joan "Jody", and Robert (deceased). Grandfather of Julienne Mallow (Brittany) and great-grandfather of Jaaziah Kaib. Discharged after WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant from the Army Air Corps, he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University. He retired from Morrison Company as a co-owner. He was an avid golfer, shooting his age from his 60's until he stopped playing at the age of 92. Highlights include shooting two hole-in-ones, being captain of the Arsenal Tech HS Golf Team, and the club champion at Lost Nation Country Club. A longtime resident first of Euclid and then Kirtland, while snow-birding many years in Yuma and Green Valley Arizona, his last residence was in Grace Woods at Breckenridge Village. Per Bud’s wishes all services are private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David C Brickman Funeral Service
29801 Lakeland Blvd
Wickliffe, OH 44092
(440) 953-0505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved