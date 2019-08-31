Home

Albert W. Wilgus Sr.

Albert W. Wilgus, Sr., 93, of Madison, passed away August 27, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Carol Joyce Wilgus. He was a proud WWII Veteran and lifelong Ohio educator; serving as a teacher, principle and past superintendent of Madison Local Schools. He is survived by his children: Carol Ann Wilgus, Albert (Jeannie) Wilgus, Richard Wilgus and John Wilgus and his five grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Perry First Baptist Church, 3918 Main Street, Perry Ohio at 11:00 a.m.; the family will receive guests from 10-11 at the church. Burial will follow in The North Madison Cemetery with military honors. Online obituary at www.czupfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
