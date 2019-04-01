|
Albert Weeder, 74, of Windsor, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1945, in East Cleveland, to the late Albert H. and Christine S. (Elersich) Weeder. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Albert graduated from Case Western Reserve with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for many companies, some which supported Boeing and G.E. After years of project management, he retired in 1992.He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Jean (Dennis) Towne, of Troy Twp., Carol (Terry) Wallace, of Bellaire OH, and Michael Weeder, of Windsor. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Memorial calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. A Celebration of his life will follow at 7:30 p.m.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019