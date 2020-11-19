1/1
Alberta Belle Peairs
Alberta Belle Peairs, age 97 of Middlefield, Ohio passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at Maplewood Senior Living facility. She was born December 12, 1922 in Orwell, Ohio to the late David and Ida (Hurd) Moore. She graduated from Middlefield High School in 1941. Alberta married Clinton Peairs on February 16, 1944. They resided in Middlefield, OH where they raised their three sons and ran their family business, Peairs Excavating. Alberta was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Middlefield and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Burton-Middlefield American Legion. Prior to her arrival at Maplewood, Alberta loved spending time with family and friends, being with her dog Sam and watching the birds outside her window. Alberta is survived by her grandchildren, Charles (Carmella) Thompson, Stephen (Lisa) Peairs, John (Tim Susi) Peairs, Michelle Peairs, great-grandchildren Grace Thompson, Kross Peairs and many nieces and nephews. Alberta is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Clinton and her son’s William, James (Linda Peairs) and Lawrence.At Alberta’s request there will be no public service, she will be laid to rest at the Middlefield Cemetery next to her husband and sons at a private service.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.Attachments area

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
