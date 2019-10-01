Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albertine Unick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albertine Elizabeth Unick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albertine Elizabeth Unick Obituary
A Mass of Christian burial for Albertine Elizabeth Unick, 76, of Eastlake, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 35711 Stevens Boulevard, Eastlake. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., prior to the Mass, on Saturday, at the Church. Albertine passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She had an abundance of love where everyone came first. She adored her family and was always the party planner. Loving mother of Brenda Halley, Mark (Mary) and Denise Unick. Dear grandmother of Jeana, Matthew, Ericka (Kyle), Chris and Anthony and great-grandmother of Chloe and Isaac. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Albert and Jennie Hans; and her sister, Joan Casey. Private family burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albertine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.