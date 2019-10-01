|
|
A Mass of Christian burial for Albertine Elizabeth Unick, 76, of Eastlake, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 35711 Stevens Boulevard, Eastlake. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., prior to the Mass, on Saturday, at the Church. Albertine passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She had an abundance of love where everyone came first. She adored her family and was always the party planner. Loving mother of Brenda Halley, Mark (Mary) and Denise Unick. Dear grandmother of Jeana, Matthew, Ericka (Kyle), Chris and Anthony and great-grandmother of Chloe and Isaac. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Albert and Jennie Hans; and her sister, Joan Casey. Private family burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019