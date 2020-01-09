|
Mass of Christian Burial for Alberto R. Gonzalez, 88, of Garfield Heights, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ss. Robert & William Catholic Church, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid, OH 44132. Please meet at the church. Family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Alberto passed away January 8, 2020 in Cleveland. Born August 4, 1931 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, Alberto lived in the Cleveland area for the past 70 years. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean Conflict Combat Veteran. Alberto retired from General Electric after 46 years. He was a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Euclid Council No. 3164. He was an active member of Ss. Robert & William Catholic Church. Survivors include his children, Robert (Ann) Gonzalez and Gladys Goody; grandchildren, Marissa, Erika, and Dominic Gonzalez; wife, Julia Gonzalez. He also leaves behind many siblings and nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Juanita. His siblings, Louis, Jose, and Carmen are also deceased. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020