Albin L. Stavar, of Mentor, Ohio, was born in Narin, Slovenia, and died at Breckenridge Fairmount on January 28, 2020. He was 84 years old. Albin moved from Slovenia to the United States in the 1950s. He served in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Antonia Stavar. He is survived by his wife, Sonja Stavar; his daughter, Sue Stavar (Patrick Handley); his son, Richard (Amy) Stavar; and his grandchildren, Leigh and Ben Stavar.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020