1/1
Albina (Buzonia) Begovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albina Begovic (nee Buzonia), age 88. Beloved wife of the late Mario Begovic; dearest mother of JoAnn Panko (Ronald, deceased), Agnes Wiktorowski (John, deceased), Mladen “Joe” Skarica, Nella Green (Richard) and Doris Covelli (Anthony); loving grandmother of 14; great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Albina to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Funeral Service Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard) where the family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Knollwood Cemetery. Please sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved