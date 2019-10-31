|
Mass of Christian Burial for Albina M. "Albie" Mohner, 92, of Painesville, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Albina was born July 8, 1927 in Maple Heights to Charles and Mary (Skufca) Hocevar. She passed away October 31, 2019 in Painesville. Albie was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville for many years. She was especially proud of her Slovenian heritage. She was also an avid follower of her grandchildren’s academic activity and athletic pursuits. She is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara) Mohner; daughter, Suzanne Mohner; grandchildren, Mickey (Samantha) and Melissa (fiancé, Matt Marple); and her great-grandchildren, Michael (MJ) and McKinley. Albie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Mohner, in 1981; and her parents. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles; her sister, Elizabeth Pearl; and her brothers, Anton and Laddie, who both died in action during World War II. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019