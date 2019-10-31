News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Albina Mohner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albina M. "Albie" Mohner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albina M. "Albie" Mohner Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Albina M. "Albie" Mohner, 92, of Painesville, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Albina was born July 8, 1927 in Maple Heights to Charles and Mary (Skufca) Hocevar. She passed away October 31, 2019 in Painesville. Albie was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville for many years. She was especially proud of her Slovenian heritage. She was also an avid follower of her grandchildren’s academic activity and athletic pursuits. She is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara) Mohner; daughter, Suzanne Mohner; grandchildren, Mickey (Samantha) and Melissa (fiancé, Matt Marple); and her great-grandchildren, Michael (MJ) and McKinley. Albie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Mohner, in 1981; and her parents. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles; her sister, Elizabeth Pearl; and her brothers, Anton and Laddie, who both died in action during World War II. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now