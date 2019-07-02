Alexander B. Johnson, age 27, cherished son of Martin (wife Jill) and Martha (nee Wiener); dearest brother of Zachariah (wife Hannah) and Julia; dear uncle of Ezra Brooks and Kain Boris. Treasured grandson of Constance Johnson and Elaine Wiener.Alex was born on February 11, 1992 in Euclid and passed away on June 30, 2019. He was a resident of Cleveland for six months, previously Painesville Township. Alex belonged to a Cleveland metal band, where he played the bass guitar. He graduated from Lake Catholic High School in 2010 and proudly worked as a pizza maker at Pomodori, most recently as a landscaper at Ward Landscaping. Alex enjoyed gaming and cooking in his free time. He cherished the time he spent with his family and was passionate about playing his guitar. Alex will be dearly missed by all. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Alex at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Cremation of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south of Rt. 6/Chardon Square) Friday 4 to 8 p.m.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on July 3, 2019